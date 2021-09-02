TUCSON, AZ — A Cochise County Grand Jury has indicted a couple in the death of the woman's 2-year-old son.

A warrant was issued for Alysha Rae Hop and her boyfriend Daniel Jawara Foster in the death of 2-year-old Kenny "Bubs" Hop on August 27.

The pair has been indicted on four counts including murder and child abuse.

Sierra Vista Police say Hop surrendered last night in the lobby of the police station at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hop was booked on one charge of first-degree murder and three charges of child abuse and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Click here to read the full indictment of Alysha Hop

SVPD and the U.S. Marshals Service are currently working to locate Foster, but they believe he fled outside of Sierra Vista.

Click here to read the full indictment of Daniel Jawara Foster

Court documents show the death happened on June 3, 2020 due to "blunt force trauma to the skull and lack of oxygen flow to the brain."

Officials also say the death occurred at a time when Hop and Foster were sole caretakers of the boy.

Anyone with any information regarding Foster's whereabouts is advised to call SVPD Detective Paul Youman at (520) 452-7500.