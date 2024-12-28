Several crew members hospitalized after 'severe' turbulence on flight to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Several crew members on a flight to Phoenix were hospitalized after severe turbulence Thursday afternoon.

The Alaska Airlines flight was en route from Seattle, Washington, around 2:30 p.m. when there was severe turbulence.

After landing at Sky Habor around 3:10 p.m., medical professionals treated several crew members and gave one guest medical attention, according to a statement from the airline. No guests were taken to a hospital, though several crew members were transported. The extent of their injuries are not known.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"We apologize for any concern this experience may have caused our guests," Alaska Airlines said in a statement. "We are appreciative of our dedicated crew for their skill and professionalism in responding to this situation, and are supporting them as they seek additional medical attention."

The Federal Aviation Administration sent the following statement:

"Alaska Airlines Flight 700 landed safely at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 3:10 p.m. local time on Thursday, Dec. 26, after the crew reported a medical emergency following severe turbulence. The Boeing 737 Max 9 was travelling from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Phoenix. The FAA will investigate."

The FAA provided resources about turbulence and how you can keep yourself and kids safe while experiencing turbulence.