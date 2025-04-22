Senator Kevin Payne launches probe against ADCRR after three inmates were killed in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — On Monday, Senator Kevin Payne sent a letter to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry requesting a timeline of events, reports, policy changes, and staffing levels after Ricky Wassenaar killed three fellow inmates in Tucson.

ABC15 highlighted the investigation as Arizona Department of Corrections officials say Wassenaar is the "sole suspect" in the April 4, 2025, deaths at the Tucson prison complex.

Officials say a preliminary report suggests Wassenaar acted with intent to harm the three men. An investigation remains ongoing, and further details of the killings haven't been released.

Read Sen. Payne's letter to ADCRR Director Ryan Thornell:

In 2005, Wassenaar was convicted on 19 charges, including kidnapping, dangerous or deadly assault by prisoner, aggravated assault, sexual assault, and first-degree escape for his involvement in the 2004 hostage situation at the ASPC-Lewis.

Sen. Payne spoke with ABC15 on Monday, saying he is worried for the safety of inmates and their loved ones.

“I’d be very concerned if I were them, because some safety protocols we’ve put in the past are not being followed, obviously. To see something like this take place - three different murders in a 24-hour period - that’s not acceptable,” said Sen. Payne.

