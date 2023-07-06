Secretary of State's Office served subpoenas by January 6th prosecutors for the second time

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes says his office complied with two subpoenas from the special prosecutors investigating the January 6th insurrection. The first arrived in December of 2022 before he took office, and the second one in May.

Fontes said the subpoenas focused on conversations the Secretary of State's Office had with the Trump campaign and lawyers for then-Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward.

Both had filed separate lawsuits against the secretary of state, alleging errors and fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.

"I don't know what they're looking for. I don't know what lines of the investigation they're pursuing. All I do know is that when we got those subpoenas, we've complied lawfully to the subpoenas and we're moving on with our work," Fontes said.

The special prosecutor has interviewed several current and past members of the Arizona legislature, including Senate President Warren Petersen and Speaker of the House Ben Toma.

Former Governor Doug Ducey was not interviewed. Ducey famously did not answer a call from then-President Donald Trump while he was certifying Arizona's election results for Joe Biden.

The Washington Post reported Ducey told an unnamed donor he was surprised the special prosecutor had not reached out to him. When asked to comment, Daniel Scarpinato, a spokesman for Ducey said, "The Governor stands by his action to certify the election and considers the issue to be in the rearview mirror — it's time to move on."

A few weeks after Ducey didn't answer the Trump phone call, Kelli Ward, who was Arizona's Republican Party chairwoman at the time, presided over the signing of a slate of electors who pledged their electoral votes to Donald Trump. It's been reported the January 6th special prosecutor is investigating the "fake electors scheme" and its role in the January 6th insurrection. Fontes doesn't believe anything his office provides the special counsel will further that case.