Search for missing Oklahoma girl now considered a recovery operation

TULSA, Okla. — Investigators say the search for a missing four-year-old is now considered a recovery operation.

Special agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other law enforcement are now searching Caddo County for her remains.

Athena and her five-year-old sister are related to Alysia Adams. The girls were in Adams's care for at least a year when a postal worker found the older girl outside the home with no supervision on Jan. 10. The postal worker called police and that's when they started looking for Athena.

AP This image provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, shows a missing persons flyer for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who authorities say has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Authorities have arrested two people in connection with the girl's disappearance while they continued searching for her Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP)

Adams faces two counts of child neglect. Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona on Jan. 12 and faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of child neglect. Investigators interviewed the biological parents of the girls and said they are cooperating with the investigation.

OSBI is asking the public not to self-deploy to search for Athena, they warn they could be trespassing or could be contaminating evidence.