Sandra Day O’Connor High School honors the late Justice

PHOENIX — It was a solemn day at Sandra Day O'Connor High School in north Phoenix Friday as news of the former Justice's death spread.

“I think it's very surreal,” said Ruth Mioc, a junior at the high school. “It happened during second period where the news broke to us."

“We had a moment of silence in my class when we found out about it. I made sure we took some time to talk about her and her legacy," Weyker said.

O'Connor died at just 93 years old.

"It's going to be even more important now to make sure her legacy stays alive,” Weyker vows to do just that.

"I believe passionately in civic education now more than ever,” Weyker added. “We have to spread that message. That message of just cutting through our divisions and working together. It's why I teach what I teach and I'm going to continue to look to her for inspiration to do that.”

Maya Bustos, a junior at the high school walks with joy because of the ‘Queen of the Court’.

"Being in the Supreme Court, I also want to do international law and foreign affairs,” Bustos gleamed.

"I specifically chose Sandra Day O'Connor,” Mioc replied. “I know Maya did too because of all the programs we have here."

Being members of the Society of Female Scholars and in Mock Trial leadership, they say it's made possible because of O’Connor.

"Her just opening a door for one table or one field, her influence is so widespread,” Mioc said.

Bustos added, “Through her inspiration, we're kind of able to find it within ourselves to lead our generation."

Although gone, this Arizona cowgirl's legacy is forever.