San Tan Valley Board of Supervisors to meet Wednesday as efforts to incorporate rise

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — The Pinal County Board of Supervisors is set to vote this week on whether to allow the battle of incorporating San Tan Valley to begin.

STV Inc. is an organization behind the push to incorporate for the last year and a half.

On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors will choose whether the organization is allowed to collect signatures for a petition to get it on the ballot for San Tan Valley residents.

"We will have local representation; we’ll have a mayor and a council," said STV Inc. Chairman Tyler Hudgins. "We currently have one Supervisor managing San Tan Valley that lives here and knows this area. We have five Supervisors in the county, four of which don’t live in San Tan Valley."

There are some residents opposed to the idea of incorporating and want to annex San Tan Valley or even create a special taxing district, but Hudgins says many of the residents they've spoken with believe the pros outweigh the cons.

"We love the community; we love the character of this community," Hudgins stated. "People don’t want that to change. But our argument is we are no longer a small population of people. We are a 100,000-person community. We’re larger than Queen Creek and so this is area is changing. The character is going to change unless we do something about it."

If the Pinal County Board of Supervisors gives the seal of approval, STV Inc. can start gathering signatures to get it on the ballot as early as 2025.