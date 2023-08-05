Salvation Army opens heat relief centers over the weekend amid extreme heat

PHOENIX — Phoenix heat has become a brutal test of endurance. The sun isn't just withering saguaros and killing honeybees in the Valley, it's also wearing people out.

I've been over it since the day it started. I can’t stand it," a man told ABC15 inside of a Salvation Army cooling center.

Given the dire need to stay cool, The Salvation Army is doing its part to help bring folks some relief.

"I'd rather it be winter season. At least I don’t have to worry about feeling like I'm about to die walking two feet down the street,” the man inside a Salvation Army told us.

He says if it weren't for heat relief stations like this one, he wouldn't be here.

"That's what this place is all about. Saving people's lives," he added.

These cooling centers are saving people from dying in this heat.

"It feels like an oven, like if you were to turn your oven on and set it at preheat. That's what it feels like when you're walking outdoors. So when you come in here and it's a cool 68 and 71 degrees, it makes a huge difference," said Lt. Loren Philpot.

Lt. Loren Philpot with The Salvation Army, says 11 of their heat relief centers will be open this weekend across the Valley.

"Our hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on the weekends it's from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.," Lt. Philpot added.

The non-profit says in 2022, it typically served about 300 people a day.

In July of this year, it served an average of more than 800.

"We provide food. We provide sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, even clothing," Lt. Loren Philpot told ABC15.

The Salvation Army will have a mobile hydration station over the weekend in areas with high homeless populations.

Here are the 11 heat relief stations that will be open over the weekend:

