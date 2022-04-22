Saginaw fire in Bisbee burns homes and vehicles, sends two to hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residences have been evacuated as a residential fire spread from house to house in Bisbee along C and D street leaving three to four homes burned and two completely destroyed.

Authorities have sent two individuals to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

These fires have also destroyed three vehicles. Firefighters estimate the fire is 3 acres in size.

Bisbee Fire and Naco Fire personnel continue to work the area.

Tiffany Davila with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management tells KGUN 9 the Saginaw fire in Bisbee is structural in nature with no spread to wildlands at this time.

Highway 80 remains closed to all traffic from the traffic circle in Bisbee to Arizona Street.

The area of the fire is without power. Internet and phone from Century Link is also down from Elfrida to Douglas due to the fire.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office

