Russian diplomat says prisoner swap involving Brittney Griner remains possible

Griner has been held at a Russian Penal Colony since November 4th
Brittney Griner has been detained for 285 days. On November 4, she was transported to a Russian Penal Colony where she has been held since.

Today, a senior Russian diplomat says that Russia and the United States have repeatedly come close to reaching an agreement on a prisoner exchange and a deal remains possible before the year’s end.

The Biden administration long has been trying to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American jailed in Russia, corporate security executive Paul Whelan, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow.

Asked whether a swap is possible before the year’s end, Russia's deputy foreign minister responded that “there always is a chance.”

He reiterated Moscow’s call for the U.S. to discuss the issue discreetly and refrain from making public statements.

