Russian diplomat says prisoner swap involving Brittney Griner remains possible

Brittney Griner has been detained for 285 days. On November 4, she was transported to a Russian Penal Colony where she has been held since.

Today, a senior Russian diplomat says that Russia and the United States have repeatedly come close to reaching an agreement on a prisoner exchange and a deal remains possible before the year’s end.

The Biden administration long has been trying to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American jailed in Russia, corporate security executive Paul Whelan, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow.

𝐓𝐖𝐎 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐘-𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒.



Every day that passes, this nightmare continues. It's past time to bring her home. Sending all our strength to BG today and everyday 🧡 — Phoenix Mercury

Asked whether a swap is possible before the year’s end, Russia's deputy foreign minister responded that “there always is a chance.”

He reiterated Moscow’s call for the U.S. to discuss the issue discreetly and refrain from making public statements.