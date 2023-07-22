Runners participate in 5K during record heat

PHOENIX — A 5K charity race still took place in Phoenix regardless of the record heat wave.

"Since it's so hot, we've just decided we're going to walk and we brought all our extra water bottles and electrolytes and yeah, we're going to take it easy for this one," said one participant.

There were around 200 participants at "Run Your Race" on Friday evening, at Arizona Falls. The local, family-owned race started in 2013. Race director Shawn Chambers told us they hold races every month, rain or shine. When there's too much shine, he takes extra precautions like switching to evening races during summer months.

"My runners are like my kids, my family. I have a responsibility to take care of them, keep an eye on them if they have medical needs. Keep them hydrated, watch out for injuries," said Chambers.

The heat this week, leading up to Friday, was so hot that nearly 50 runners asked to transfer to a different race in a different month. But for those who came out, there was double the amount of water than normal.

"You get water at the first mile, sprayed at halfway, water at the second mile... and you can splash in the puddle when it's finished if you want," said Chambers.

Ashley Christman came in from Ohio for her bachelorette party. This run was part of her bucket list.

"I'm trying to do a race in every state and so, when we were planning my bachelorette, I was like... we're gonna do a race. First race in Arizona," said Christman.

The girls aren't used to the heat but are avid runners and drank lots of water to prepare.

"We're just gonna walk. We're not canceling but, we're gonna change what we do," said Christman.

Proceeds from this month's race go toward St. Vincent de Paul.

"You want to constantly, like, sip water rather than guzzle bottles. Mix in some electrolytes. Slow down when you start your race til your body warms up, then you could go faster," said Chambers.