Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good

PHOENIX — If you ever looked up places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Valley… chances are you came across Rosie McCaffrey’s on Camelback Road.

The Pub, however, has been more than just a bar, it has been a place that united the local Irish community while inviting others into the vibrant culture of the Irish.

Sadly, Seamus McCaffrey has announced that Phoenix’s first Irish Pub will be no more.

McCaffrey made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday writing, "My American dream continued when I opened Seamus McCaffrey’s in downtown Phoenix. Throughout the years I worked hard to help expand the local Irish community, bring Guinness on draught to Arizona, and ultimately bring a little piece of home to the desert. I opened Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub over 20 years ago, which sadly has now come to an end.”

McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.

The final days to visit will be Friday and Saturday, September 23 & 24.

