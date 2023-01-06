Roosevelt Row businesses ready for Super Bowl but some will be left out

With the Super Bowl just over a month away, the Roosevelt Row business district is looking forward to entertaining visitors coming to town.

City officials and members of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee held a zoom call with business owners, Thursday, going over logistics like traffic, road closures, parking and receiving deliveries during Super Bowl week.

Bustling businesses like Taco Boy's are anticipating large crowds. They're in a prime location on Roosevelt Row and hope catering for the big game will help them cash in, but urge customers to get their orders in early.

"I know there's going to be a lot of parties going on, so it will be awesome to get some catering orders," said Taco Boy's food service rep, Richie Chacon. "Who wouldn't love some Taco Boy's and some football!" Chacon said.

There will be major road closures and limited parking in the area during Super Bowl week, but city officials say Roosevelt Street and access roads will remain open for businesses to receive deliveries.

"I just know parking here is not going to be the best, so just plan ahead that you have to park a little further," Chicon said.

Roosevelt Row is home to dozens of small businesses like the Straw & Wool hat shop. Straw & Wool sells a wide variety of hats and accessories for all occasions. Co-owners Ali Nervis and Henry Dickerson are eager to show off their wares to Super Bowl visitors.

"We're looking forward to a lot of new people coming in and finding out about our store," Nervis said. "We ship nationwide, so it's an opportunity to get our brand out there. It's definitely exciting," he said.

Nervis and Dickerson, also run a Welcome Center just down the street from their hat shop, where a few times a month they host the Buy Black Marketplace through their non-profit Archwood Exchange.

The outdoor market features a variety of small businesses that don't have a storefront.

Problem is, for the Super Bowl, city officials have rented out the open space to food giant, Tostitos, for a pop-up restaurant, forcing the marketplace business out.

"So we will be reaching out to, whether it's the host committee, city officials, or whoever, just to put it out there to see if there's anything that can be done so these businesses are not displaced and left out in the cold when it matters most," Dickerson said.

ABC15 reached out to city officials and the Super Bowl Host Committee for comment on the situation but has yet to hear back.