Rio Verde Foothills lawyering up as water cut-off deadline looms

The countdown to the new year has left residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community scrambling to find a water source.

"Nobody will be able to survive out here without any kind of short-term solution. We can't have our properties sit here with no water," says Elizabeth Shaffer, Rio Verde Foothills resident.

The unincorporated area falls outside the City of Scottsdale boundaries.

Residents were told, nearly a year ago, their water would be cut off come January 1 due to the ongoing drought impacting the state.

"But, we also were told that, 'we will work with you if you find a source to replace our water.' And we have," says Christy Jackman, Rio Verde Foothills resident.

EPCOR, a private water company regulated by the state, is considering helping Rio Verde Foothills in the future, but a deal still needs to get approved.

The problem is there would be a gap between when EPCOR can start serving the area.

"They told us initially, 'one year to 18 months.' Then they went to 'probably two years' and now everybody's saying, 'three.' So, who knows," says Jackman.

Some residents say the City of Scottsdale is refusing to help in the meantime, now the community is left conserving what they have.

But wells are running dry and those with hauled water will soon be out of luck. As a result, many are now raising money to hire an attorney that can represent the community as a whole.

"Our hope is that the judge intervenes and says, 'look, there's so many issues... there's a health issue that will happen up here, people will get sick, you cannot live without consistent water,'" says Jackman.

The plan is to file a temporary restraining order, along with a preliminary injunction, against the City of Scottdale.

ABC15 reached out to the city, but they say for now, they have no comment. Residents are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

"We'll probably buy water bottles. Our daughter lives in Fountain Hills so, maybe we shower there or maybe shower at the gym. But, I don't know. Once you can't flush the toilets, your house is not really habitable. So, I'm scared," says Shaffer.

Other potential solutions have popped up over the past few months, including forming a domestic water improvement district.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted against it, but an appeal has been filed. There's also a temporary deal with the San Carlos Apache Tribe still awaiting approval. Although, some residents believe it is not likely to happen.