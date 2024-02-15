Residents near Valley golf course looking for solution to stop stray balls

PHOENIX — Some residents near a Valley golf course are hoping to put a stop to golf balls going astray.

The neighborhood next to Encanto Golf Course, near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road, wants the city to put up netting that could lessen the chances of rogue balls damaging their properties or injuring their children.

A petition was recently started and has garnered more than 100 signatures.

In the full video above, ABC15 looks further into the issue neighbors say they are having and whether the city is working on a solution.

Phoenix Parks and Recreation released this statement Wednesday afternoon:

“The Parks and Recreation Department does not currently have plans to install netting along that section of Encanto Golf Course. The department is aware of resident concerns, and understanding of potential hazards that come from living near a golf course.”

