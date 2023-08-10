Watch Now
Record-breaking Arizona heat prompts overcrowding at the Arizona Humane Society

They are waiving adoption fees on all pets this weekend
Posted at 10:04 AM, Aug 10, 2023
PHOENIX — The record-breaking heat so far this summer is making overcrowding issues at animal welfare organizations across the Valley worse.

The Arizona Humane Society says they cared for more than 2,000 pets in July.

That's up 15% compared to July of 2022.

The organization believes the increase in surrendered pets is due to cost and housing restrictions, along with the heat.

“We are on pace to care for 20,000 animals this year which is a number we have not seen in almost a decade,” said Dr. Steven Hansen, AHS President and CEO.

AHS is looking to get 300 pets into new homes this weekend. To do that, they are waiving adoption fees for all adoptable pets at both locations.

The waived fees are for this weekend only.

To view pets available at AHS, you can visit their website.

