Ravens TE Mark Andrews helps woman having medical emergency on Southwest flight to Phoenix

BALTIMORE, MD — Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, along with medical professionals on board, jumped into action during a Southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix.

Flight attendants and medical professionals on board were assisting a woman with an extremely low pulse and blood pressure.

Andrews was on board sitting nearby and realized he may be able to help the woman.

According to a passenger on the plane, Andrews provided the woman with a diabetic testing kit and instructed the medical professionals on board how to use it.

He credits the flight attendants and nurses on the plane as "the real heroes."

A man in the aisle seat popped up, “Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.”



It was @Ravens TE Mark Andrews.



Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually her heart-rate stabilized. (2/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

"In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane. Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed," Andrews said in a statement on X.

Medical personnel responded to the flight once it landed in Phoenix.

Southwest Airlines confirmed the medical emergency to ABC15 but did not provide any additional details, citing passenger privacy.

"Medical personnel responded to Flight 485 once it arrived in Phoenix from Baltimore this morning," Southwest Airlines said in a statement. "Because of Customer privacy policies we are not able to share additional details, though as always, we are appreciative of the efforts of our Crew, medical personnel, and fellow Customers who assist others during these inflight situations."