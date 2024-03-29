RALLY-BACKS! A look at the new dance team hyping up the crowd at D-backs' home games

PHOENIX — At the end of last season, the Arizona Diamondbacks had a vision to do something a little different this year.

"We have a new ballpark and now we have these unbelievable ambassadors. We can’t wait to showcase our new Rally-backs," said Debbie Castaldo, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Community Impact for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The dance team is made up of 16 women, who will rally the crowd at each home game.

"It's been super fun. A new experience for all of us," said Paityn.

“The sisterhood is the best part of it,” said Madyson.

The dance team has been practicing for weeks.

"We've learned many different dances and rallies. We also learned about how to interact with the crowd and fans. Even practicing on the dugout, which is where we will be dancing during the games”, said Ashtin.

As ambassadors of the Diamondbacks, the women will also connect with fans and the community at different events throughout the year.

“A big part of their job is to make sure that our fans have a great experience. So that means taking pictures with fans, hyping up the crowd, it even means making sure the fans know when to cheer and what to cheer during a game,” said Castaldo.

"The excitement and the joy of it, it's something new to the whole baseball atmosphere and I hope that we inspire little girls around us," said Madyson.

"I think the fans are going to be really excited to see this new generation of Rally-backs. These women are accomplished dancers and they are just phenomenal,” said Castaldo.

"Stay tuned, this is just the beginning of us," said Ashtin.