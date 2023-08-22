Watch Now
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain have recent storms brought to the Valley?

Monsoon storms brought downpours to parts of the area late Monday
Posted at 6:30 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 09:44:44-04

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms brought downpours to parts of the Valley late Monday. Showers continued into the morning rush on Tuesday.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: Tuesday, August 22 at 6:45 a.m.

Ahwatukee: 0.16"

Apache Junction: 0.28"

Buckeye: 0.20"

Cave Creek: 0.20"

Central Phoenix: 0.08"

El Mirage: 0.16"

Fountain Hills: 0.16"

Gilbert: 0.08"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.08"

North Scottsdale: 0.39"

Queen Creek: 0.08"

Sun City West: 0.16"

Thompson Peak: 0.08"

Wickenburg: 0.31"

