RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? September 1, 2025

PHOENIX — Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are rolling through the Valley this afternoon, dumping heavy rain on some parts of the Valley.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 6:50 p.m.

Apache Junction: 0.16"

Bartlett Lake: 0.31"

Central Phoenix (GateWay Community College): 0.20"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.08"

Mesa (Gateway Airport): 0.04"

North Scottsdale (Pinnacle Peak Vista): 0.43"

Phoenix (Papago Park): 0.16"

Queen Creek: 0.63"

Scottsdale (El Dorado Park): 0.04"