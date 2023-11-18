RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? November 18, 2023

PHOENIX — Showers and some thunderstorms have moved through the Valley overnight into Saturday morning, bringing much needed rain to the area!

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 7:05 a.m.

Apache Junction: .04"

Buckeye: .31"

Cave Creek: .12"

Chandler: .04"

Deer Valley Airport: .16"

Downtown Phoenix: .12"

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: .08"

Fountain Hills: .28"

Glendale: .43"

Goodyear: .28"

Laveen: .12"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): .08"

McDowell Mountain: .24"

North Phoenix (Near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive): .16"

Paradise Valley: .08"

Peoria: .20"

Queen Creek: .08"

Saguaro Lake: .08"

Scottsdale: .12"

South Mountain: .12"

Sun City West: .31"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): .08"

White Tank Peak: .67"

Wittman: .24"