Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? November 18, 2023

Rain Phoenix March 15 2023
KNXV
Rain Phoenix March 15 2023
Posted at 7:07 AM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 09:07:30-05

PHOENIX — Showers and some thunderstorms have moved through the Valley overnight into Saturday morning, bringing much needed rain to the area!

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 7:05 a.m.

Apache Junction: .04"

Buckeye: .31"

Cave Creek: .12"

Chandler: .04"

Deer Valley Airport: .16"

Downtown Phoenix: .12"

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: .08"

Fountain Hills: .28"

Glendale: .43"

Goodyear: .28"

Laveen: .12"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): .08"

McDowell Mountain: .24"

North Phoenix (Near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive): .16"

Paradise Valley: .08"

Peoria: .20"

Queen Creek: .08"

Saguaro Lake: .08"

Scottsdale: .12"

South Mountain: .12"

Sun City West: .31"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): .08"

White Tank Peak: .67"

Wittman: .24"

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61