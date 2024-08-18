RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 8-18-24

PHOENIX — Monsoon rain fell on much of the Valley overnight Saturday into Sunday, with most of the Valley picking up measurable rainfall.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 6:30 a.m.

Ahwatukee: 0.31"

Apache Junction: 0.16"

Avondale (Phoenix Raceway): 0.12"

Buckeye: 0.04"

Carefree: 0.59"

Cave Creek: 0.31"

Central Phoenix: 0.16"

Chandler (Downtown): 0.63"

Deer Valley Airport: 0.24"

Fountain Hills: 0.87"

Gilbert: 0.24"

Glendale: 0.24"

Goodyear: 0.12"

Laveen: 0.31"

McDowell Mountain Park: 0.98"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.20"

New River: 0.39"

North Phoenix (Cave Creek and Union Hills): 0.20"

North Phoenix (north of L-101 and 43rd Avenue): 1.38"

Peoria (El Mirage Road and Vistancia Blvd.): 1.77"

Peoria (Lake Pleasant): 0.35"

Rio Verde Foothills: 1.10"

Queen Creek: 0.47"

Scottsdale (near Desert Mountain High School): 1.10"

Scottsdale (Old Town): 0.20"

South Phoenix (23rd Ave and Roeser): 0.16"

South Mountain: 0.20"

Sun City West: 0.12"

Surprise (near Loop 303 and Grand Ave): 0.12"

Tempe (near Loop 101 and Loop 202): 0.24"

Wickenburg: 0.24"