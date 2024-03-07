Watch Now
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 3-7-24

Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms are rolling through the Valley
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 14:25:13-05

PHOENIX — Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are rolling through the Valley this afternoon, dumping heavy rain on some parts of the Valley.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 12:25 p.m.

Buckeye (Camelback Road and Turner Road): 0.75"

Glendale: 0.31"

Peoria (Lake Pleasant): 0.31"

Peoria (Vistancia Peak): 0.51"

North Phoenix (32nd Ave and Greenway): 0.24"

North Phoenix (Cave Creek and Union Hills): 0.28"

Wickenburg: 0.12"

