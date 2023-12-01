RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 12-1-23

PHOENIX — Rain soaked the Phoenix area Thursday evening into the overnight hours Friday morning.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. (Last updated: December 1 at 3:30 a.m.)

Apache Junction: 0.16"

Buckeye: 0.20"

Cave Creek: 0.28"

Deer Valley Airport: 0.08"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.08"

Fountain Hills: 0.20"

Glendale: 0.04"

Laveen: 0.28"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.12"

McDowell Mountain: 0.08"

Paradise Valley: 0.08"

Queen Creek: 0.04"

Saguaro Lake: 0.08"

Scottsdale: 0.04"

South Mountain: 0.16"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.12"