RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 12-1-23

PHOENIX — Rain soaked the Phoenix area Thursday evening into the overnight hours Friday morning.
How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?
RADAR: Track storms around Arizona
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. (Last updated: December 1 at 3:30 a.m.)
Apache Junction: 0.16"
Buckeye: 0.20"
Cave Creek: 0.28"
Deer Valley Airport: 0.08"
Downtown Phoenix: 0.08"
Fountain Hills: 0.20"
Glendale: 0.04"
Laveen: 0.28"
Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.12"
McDowell Mountain: 0.08"
Paradise Valley: 0.08"
Queen Creek: 0.04"
Saguaro Lake: 0.08"
Scottsdale: 0.04"
South Mountain: 0.16"
Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.12"