RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 10-18-24

PHOENIX — A cold front brought rain through much of the Valley in time for the Friday morning commute.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 8:45 a.m.

Bartlett Lake: 0.04"

Cave Creek: 0.04"

Chandler (near Loop 202 and I-10): 0.04"

Lake Pleasant: 0.16"

McDowell Mountain Park: 0.12"

New River: 0.16"

Phoenix (Deer Valley Airport): 0.08"

Phoenix (Sunburst Paradise Park): 0.24"

Peoria: 0.12"

White Tank Mountains: 0.08"