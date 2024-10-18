RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 10-18-24

PHOENIX — A cold front brought rain through much of the Valley in time for the Friday morning commute.
How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 8:45 a.m.
Bartlett Lake: 0.04"
Cave Creek: 0.04"
Chandler (near Loop 202 and I-10): 0.04"
Lake Pleasant: 0.16"
McDowell Mountain Park: 0.12"
New River: 0.16"
Phoenix (Deer Valley Airport): 0.08"
Phoenix (Sunburst Paradise Park): 0.24"
Peoria: 0.12"
White Tank Mountains: 0.08"