RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 1/23/24

A winter storm bringing moisture to Arizona has dropped more than half an inch of rain in some parts of the Valley.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 5:30 a.m., Jan. 23, 2024.

Apache Junction: 0.59"

Buckeye: 0.31"

Cave Creek: 0.31"

Deer Valley Airport: 0.24"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.31"

Fountain Hills: 0.63"

Glendale: 0.24"

Laveen: 0.31"

Maricopa: 0.47"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.55"

McDowell Mountain Park: 0.55"

Morristown: 0.20"

Paradise Valley: 0.39"

Pecos Basin: 0.43"

Queen Creek: 0.59"

Saguaro Lake: 0.51"

Scottsdale: 0.43"

South Mountain: 0.43"

Surprise: 0.35"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.47"