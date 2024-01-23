Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 1/23/24

A winter storm bringing moisture to Arizona dropped more than half an inch of rain in some parts of the Valley
A winter storm bringing moisture to Arizona has dropped more than half an inch of rain in some parts of the Valley.
rain wet roads jan 23 2024
Posted at 5:32 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 07:37:12-05

A winter storm bringing moisture to Arizona has dropped more than half an inch of rain in some parts of the Valley.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 5:30 a.m., Jan. 23, 2024.

Apache Junction: 0.59"

Buckeye: 0.31"

Cave Creek: 0.31"

Deer Valley Airport: 0.24"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.31"

Fountain Hills: 0.63"

Glendale: 0.24"

Laveen: 0.31"

Maricopa: 0.47"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.55"

McDowell Mountain Park: 0.55"

Morristown: 0.20"

Paradise Valley: 0.39"

Pecos Basin: 0.43"

Queen Creek: 0.59"

Saguaro Lake: 0.51"

Scottsdale: 0.43"

South Mountain: 0.43"

Surprise: 0.35"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.47"

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61