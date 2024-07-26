RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley?

How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 9:30 P.M. July, 25, 2024.
Apache Junction: 0.67
Buckeye: 0.12
Cave Creek: 0.0
Downtown Phoenix: 0.0
Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.28
Fountain Hills: 0.43
Glendale: 0.0
Laveen: 0.51
Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.39
Paradise Valley: 0.4
Queen Creek: 0.20
Scottsdale: 0.0
South Mountain: 0.28
Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.0