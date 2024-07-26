RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley?

How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 9:30 P.M. July, 25, 2024.

Apache Junction: 0.67

Buckeye: 0.12

Cave Creek: 0.0

Downtown Phoenix: 0.0

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.28

Fountain Hills: 0.43

Glendale: 0.0

Laveen: 0.51

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.39

Paradise Valley: 0.4

Queen Creek: 0.20

Scottsdale: 0.0

South Mountain: 0.28

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.0