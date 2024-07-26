Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley?

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Live drive lightning
Posted at
and last updated

How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 9:30 P.M. July, 25, 2024.

Apache Junction: 0.67

Buckeye: 0.12

Cave Creek: 0.0

Downtown Phoenix: 0.0

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.28

Fountain Hills: 0.43

Glendale: 0.0

Laveen: 0.51

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.39

Paradise Valley: 0.4

Queen Creek: 0.20

Scottsdale: 0.0

South Mountain: 0.28

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.0

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen