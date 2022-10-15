RAINFALL TOTALS: Heavy storm hitting the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — Heavy rain, winds, and lightning are hitting the Valley Saturday!

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 1:20 p.m. Saturday):

See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.

Ahwatukee: 0.16"

Anthem: 0.20"

Chandler: 0.51"

El Mirage: 0.39"

Glendale: 0.43"

Goodyear Airport: 0.35"

Mesa (Horne and Southern Ave): 0.59"

Mesa Gateway Airport: 0.31"

Paradise Valley Community College: 0.16"

Scottsdale: 0.35"

Sky Harbor: 0.04"

Usery Mountain Park: 0.35"