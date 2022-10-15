Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

RAINFALL TOTALS: Heavy storm hitting the Valley this weekend

Rain expected Saturday through the evening, into Sunday
Heavy rain and wind is hitting the Southeast Valley Saturday afternoon. Head to abc15.com for the latest updates.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 16:27:00-04

PHOENIX — Heavy rain, winds, and lightning are hitting the Valley Saturday!

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 1:20 p.m. Saturday):

See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.

Ahwatukee: 0.16"

Anthem: 0.20"

Chandler: 0.51"

El Mirage: 0.39"

Glendale: 0.43"

Goodyear Airport: 0.35"

Mesa (Horne and Southern Ave): 0.59"

Mesa Gateway Airport: 0.31"

Paradise Valley Community College: 0.16"

Scottsdale: 0.35"

Sky Harbor: 0.04"

Usery Mountain Park: 0.35"

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!