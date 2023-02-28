Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Queen Creek police asking residents to stay indoors near Ellsworth Rd. and Sierra Park Blvd.

Police searching for person of interest who may be armed
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Queen Creek suspect search
Screen Shot 2023-02-28 at 1.30.32 PM.png
Posted at 1:39 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 16:59:38-05

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek police are asking residents in the area of Ellsworth Road and Sierra Park Boulevard to remain inside and lock their doors as officers search for a person believed to be armed.

Sierra Park Boulevard is just south of Ocotillo Road.

The person is believed to be connected to nearby reports of shots fired. Police have detained two people but say a third person, believed to be armed, is still being searched for in the area.

That person is described as a dark-skinned male, 5'7" tall, thin build, wearing dark clothes, white tennis shoes, and a dark-colored beanie.

If you see the person call 911.

Brandon Pickett Elementary School nearby was also been placed on a modified lockdown while police searched for the person.

So far no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!