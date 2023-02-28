Queen Creek police asking residents to stay indoors near Ellsworth Rd. and Sierra Park Blvd.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek police are asking residents in the area of Ellsworth Road and Sierra Park Boulevard to remain inside and lock their doors as officers search for a person believed to be armed.

Sierra Park Boulevard is just south of Ocotillo Road.

The person is believed to be connected to nearby reports of shots fired. Police have detained two people but say a third person, believed to be armed, is still being searched for in the area.

That person is described as a dark-skinned male, 5'7" tall, thin build, wearing dark clothes, white tennis shoes, and a dark-colored beanie.

If you see the person call 911.

Community alert: QCPD is asking residents living in the area of Sierra Park and Ellsworth Road to remain indoors and lock the doors as a precautionary measure. Police are looking for a person of interest who is believed to be armed. pic.twitter.com/hWna33sJ37 — Town of Queen Creek (@TownofQC) February 28, 2023

Brandon Pickett Elementary School nearby was also been placed on a modified lockdown while police searched for the person.

So far no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

