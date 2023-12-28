PXU search for new superintendent ramps up

PHOENIX — The search is ramping up for a new leader at one of Arizona's largest school districts. Phoenix Union High School District has put out a survey to ask parents what they want to see in a new superintendent.

"This whole school year has been a mess, personally," said Crystal Sosa, whose son goes to Cesar Chavez High School.

She's hoping the next superintendent for the district can make some positive changes.

"I really would hope that they would listen to us parents because I think that's where we as a district fall short. The governing board does not hear us. They say they hear us, but their actions show different," said Sosa.

The former superintendent, Chad Geston, had been with the district for eight years before leaving at the end of June. An interim was selected, but now the search for a permanent replacement Is ramping up.

Phoenix Union selected a firm to help in the process and three community forums were held earlier this month. The district also posted on social media Wednesday, reminding parents, students and staff to complete a survey to share the qualities and characteristics they consider important in a superintendent. They also asked for feedback on what they feel the district's strengths and challenges are.

The input will be presented to the governing board and used to help develop screening criteria and interview questions.

"I had asked that they would pick somebody that would listen to us parents... has had experience with our kind of schools and I also asked for a lot of transparency," said Sosa.

Safety and security are top of mind for many Phoenix Union parents. The district has had multiple incidents of guns being found on campus over the last year.

In a new crackdown, they've recently brought back school resource officers and will be testing out weapons detectors at two of its schools.

Sosa knows it's a team effort.

"We got to also be held accountable for our kids. We can't just hold the teachers, can't just hod the district," said Sosa.

The governing board is expected to appoint a new superintendent in late March. The hope is that person can begin on July 1.

