President Joe Biden to visit Arizona, Nevada for campaign events

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona in mid-March amid ongoing campaign events around the country.
White House officials announced Thursday that President Biden would be traveling to Phoenix for a visit on March 19 and 20.
RELATED: Trump and Biden projected to clinch party nominations in 2024 race
The stop is after a trip to Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada.
Details about his Phoenix visit have not yet been publicly released.
Vice President Kamala Harris also visited Phoenix earlier this month.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaking at rally in Phoenix