President Joe Biden to visit Arizona, Nevada for campaign events

Details about the visit not yet publicized
President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona in March amid ongoing campaign events around the country.
Posted at 5:34 AM, Mar 14, 2024
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona in mid-March amid ongoing campaign events around the country.

White House officials announced Thursday that President Biden would be traveling to Phoenix for a visit on March 19 and 20.

The stop is after a trip to Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Details about his Phoenix visit have not yet been publicly released.

Vice President Kamala Harris also visited Phoenix earlier this month.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaking at rally in Phoenix

