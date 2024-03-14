President Joe Biden to visit Arizona, Nevada for campaign events

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona in mid-March amid ongoing campaign events around the country.

White House officials announced Thursday that President Biden would be traveling to Phoenix for a visit on March 19 and 20.

The stop is after a trip to Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Details about his Phoenix visit have not yet been publicly released.

Vice President Kamala Harris also visited Phoenix earlier this month.