Practice run planned for Maricopa County ahead of November Special Election

PHOENIX — From long lines at the polls to misread ballots, Election Day issues have plagued Maricopa County but an effort to make sure things are different this November is happening Tuesday.

The Maricopa County Elections Department will get the tabulation machines and other verification equipment going to make sure everything works the way it should.

County officials will test 1,600 pre-filled practice ballots to make sure the machines get the right read.

"It's a predetermined result, so we'll run the ballots through to make sure we get the exact same result and we'll have the political parties present also signing off on every step of the way," said Elections Director Scott Jarett.

Jarett says they haven't had a faulty test result in the past, but if it were to happen, they would investigate the problem, find a fix, and try again. The county is federally mandated to get a verified accurate result ratio.

They also have backup plans for any machine issues that come up on Election Day, which was the case last November.

"We did have a backup plan, so voters were able to put their ballot into a ballot box to bring their ballot back to be counted at central count," said Jarrett.

Printer errors caused an uproar last November. A report did find longer ballots on heavier paper prevented some printers from getting hot enough to fuse toner to the ballots. The county was using different paper in response to 'sharpie-gate' in 2020, which falsely claimed permanent ink was bleeding through to other ballots.

The report also found the printer issues were not tied to any fraud and they had been tested in the same way.

The practice run begins at 1 p.m., but the elections office says it will be closer to 2 p.m. when ballots start processing.

You can watch the live stream from their cameras here.

Here are some important dates to know for the upcoming election:

