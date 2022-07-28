Powerful storm hits Globe-area Wednesday

GLOBE, AZ — A powerful storm hit the Globe-area on Wednesday evening, bringing loud thunder and flooding to neighboring areas.

"The lightning was very intense - that's why I didn't stay out there long. It was as you saw in the video... it was flash and then, bang," says Amy Morton, who lives in Globe.

Amy Morton says the storm came and went within about an hour, saying her power went on and off during that time.

"The rain, I could just see it across the canyon coming down in sheets. Pretty bad. I hadn't seen rain like that here in a long time," says Morton.

Mayor Al Gameros says the city dealt with some downed trees and the wash, near downtown, was rushing like a river.

"We did have some mild to moderate flooding in our roadways downtown and our highways but, that was mainly to the off-road drainage system," says Al Gameros, Mayor of Globe.

Folks who live just outside of Globe, near the San Carlos Reservation line, saw some of the same. With a raging wash that prevented Elisha Rollins and her family from also leaving her home for some time, the strong wings snapping her tree in half.

"If you didn't know better, you would think it was a tornado that was happening, that's what we call it. We just heard about the microburst; I think it's called that in Arizona," says Elisha Rollins, lives just outside Globe.

Globe's mayor says all they can do now is prepare for other storms heading their way this monsoon season. That is especially important after the city faced a devastating summer last year, when it came to flooding.

"We just got to make sure that our waterways continue to stay open so water can flow through it easily," says Mayor Gameros.