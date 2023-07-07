Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots combine to top $1 billion ahead of Friday, Saturday drawings

You will have a chance to win over a billion dollars thanks to the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots up for grabs Friday and Saturday.

Friday's Mega Millions top prize is worth $427 million, or a lump sum of about $221 million.

Then on Saturday, the Powerball jackpot currently sits at $590 million, with a cash prize of about $305 million.

Both jackpots haven't had a big winner in months.

Mega Millions was last hit on April 18, and Powerball jackpots have been rolling over since its last winner on March 3.

You can buy your Mega Millions tickets until 7 p.m., with the drawing at 8 p.m. Arizona time.