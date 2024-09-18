Police situation involving armed woman ends near 16th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police situation involving an armed woman has come to an end near 16th Street and McDowell Road.

At around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a business in the area regarding an armed woman.

Officials tell ABC15 the woman was threatening to harm herself. Officers began negotiating with the woman until about 3 p.m. when she surrendered. Police say the woman "will receive the needed services to address what she is needing."

McDowell Road was blocked to traffic during the incident and has since reopened.