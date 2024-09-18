Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police situation involving armed woman ends near 16th Street and McDowell Road

A large police situation took place in front of a business in Phoenix near 16th Street and McDowell Road.
16th Street and McDowell Road police situation
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police situation involving an armed woman has come to an end near 16th Street and McDowell Road.

At around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a business in the area regarding an armed woman.

Officials tell ABC15 the woman was threatening to harm herself. Officers began negotiating with the woman until about 3 p.m. when she surrendered. Police say the woman "will receive the needed services to address what she is needing."

McDowell Road was blocked to traffic during the incident and has since reopened.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen