Police searching for newborn and 16-year-old, 24-year-old parents

PHOENIX — Phoenix police seek the public's help in locating a missing newborn and his two parents in what police are describing as a "runaway type situation."

The baby's mother is 16-year-old Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez. She is 5'04" tall, 140 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

A physical description of Velazquez's boyfriend, 24-year-old Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, was not provided.

The three were last seen in the area of 51st and Southern avenues on August 24 in a 2009 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Arizona license plate of DADIMAC.

Police say Velazquez's family is concerned for their welfare.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 534-2121. The Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit after-hours number is (602) 262-6141.