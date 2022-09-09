Watch Now
Central High School on lockdown as police investigate; no reports of injuries

Central High School in Phoenix is on lockdown after reports of a fight and "popping sounds" on campus.
Central High School.png
Posted at 12:45 PM, Sep 09, 2022
PHOENIX — Central High School is on lockdown as police investigate a "fight and possible popping sounds nearby."

Xavier, Brophy, and the Coding Academy are also on lockdown as a precaution.

Phoenix police are on scene and say there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Phoenix Union also says all students are safe and urge parents and everyone else to stay away from the campus as police investigate.

Any students who are still on campus are safe and are not yet allowed to leave. Police are still going room to room searching the school as a precaution.

Parents can meet their children who made it off campus prior to the lockdown at Steele Indian School Park.

