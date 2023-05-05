Watch Now
Police investigate reports of social media threats at multiple Valley schools

Social media posts being circulated nationwide and do not specify a school
Cole Pearson
Posted at 3:34 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 18:34:47-04

PHOENIX — Threats at multiple Valley schools are under investigation after a threat circulated online nationwide Friday. As of Friday afternoon, no credible threat has been reported by police at any of the schools across the Valley related to this.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers are working with local schools in regard to the threat.

A representative with the Tolleson Union High School district confirmed that there were no lockdowns at the district's school and, "there was a nationwide social media threat that was going around."

Apache Junction police also released a statement on the situation, stating that there are no known threats at the city's schools.

"We understand that this situation can cause concern among parents, students, and staff and have increased our police presence around our schools to provide an added layer of security," Apache Junction police said in a statement.

Phoenix police noted that the social media posts that have been circulating are not specific to any school.

Phoenix PD continues to investigate this incident.

If you hear of a threat to a school, please report the threat to local police.

