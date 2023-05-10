Police: Drunk driver slams truck into bedroom where family slept with baby

PHOENIX — A Valley couple is left dealing with the damage after they were rattled awake as a truck crashed into their apartment while they were sleeping.

Phoenix police say the driver was driving under the influence.

"When I was on the floor, it did not feel normal, but felt like I was trapped down on the floor with the door on top,” said William Galeano.

Tania Fraga says it's hard to be inside of the apartment.

"I don't want to be here. I honestly don't want to be here right now,” said Fraga.

Galeano and Fraga walked ABC15 through the damage.

"At first, I thought I was dreaming. I just heard a bomb or something like it was exploding. (It was) like someone had thrown a bomb,” said Fraga.

Fraga says a person drove a truck into the bedroom where she, her boyfriend, and their one-year-old daughter were sleeping.

"Like, how did it happen,” added Fraga. “It was impossible.”

Her boyfriend was on the floor.

"I felt like a grenade was thrown, it just exploded, and I had just blacked out,” said Galeano.

"He was literally inches away from my bed and inches away from his feet,” added Fraga. "If she had been in her ball pit on that day? Oh my God! We just thought the worse,” added Fraga.

Phoenix police told ABC15 the driver slammed the truck into their apartment near 35th and Dunlap avenues and cited a 30-year-old on several DUI-related charges including reckless driving.

As of Tuesday, police say the driver is out of jail.

"That's so infuriating because he could have killed my husband (boyfriend) or daughter,” added Fraga.

Galeano says there should be no excuses, "You should know you shouldn't drink and drive".

The couple's family set up an online fundraiser to help them recover.

"Like all of our shoes and all of our clothes. The baby's stuff. Her clothes. We have no clothes now. This is literally all I have. The baby has whatever she is wearing. It's all she has. Our work clothes were in there. His work clothes were in there,” added Fraga.

And as they pick up the pieces, Fraga acknowledges, this could've ended a whole lot worse.