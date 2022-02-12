Watch
Police asking for public's help after body found in desert near Tucson Airport

The Tucson Airport Authority Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the desert near the airport Friday.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Feb 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the desert area near Tucson International Airport Friday.

The Tucson Airport Authority Police Department (TAAPD) and Tucson Police Department officers, along with Tucson Fire Department crews, responded to the desert area, west of South Country Club Road and East Old Vail Road after someone reported the discovery of a body, according to TAAPD.

Authorities identified the body as 32-year-old Gabriel Orduno.

A homicide investigation is currently underway by TAAPD. Tucson Police is assisting in the investigation.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this case call 911 or call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463).

