Police arrest man accused of pointing laser at Phoenix airplane, police chopper

PHOENIX — A man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a green laser at a commercial airplane and police helicopter in Phoenix.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix police officers were contacted about a man pointing a laser near 19th and Indian School avenues.

Police first received information that the man was pointing the green laser at a commercial airplane as it was preparing to land at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

When the Phoenix PD chopper flew over the area the man allegedly continued pointing it at their pilot.

At that point, officials patrol officers arrived at the location and arrested a 35-year-old man and booked him into the Maricopa County Jail.