Police: 14-year-old boy detained in Flowing Wells HS in weapon investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 2:55 p.m.

Flowing Wells Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Stoltzfus and high school Principal Jim Brunenkant shared details of the incident that led to the school-wide lockdown on Friday, August 12.

After high school administrators received a report that a student had a gun in his backpack, they said they called law enforcement immediately and put the school on lockdown.

"Tucson Police Department calmly entered the room where the student was located, took possession of the backpack without incident, and escorted the student from the room.



Officers found an airsoft pistol in the backpack and the student was taken into custody. We take these situations very seriously and will take appropriate disciplinary action."



~ Letter from Flowing Wells administrators to student families

Administrators say that counseling services are available for students in need of support.

Tucson police detained a 14-year-old boy at Flowing Wells High School Friday.

Police responded to the school due to a report of a weapon on campus.

No one was injured and there is not a threat to the school or students, police say.

Police did not reveal whether the boy was armed or whether or not he is under arrest.

Police remained at the school to investigate.

