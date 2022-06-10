Watch
Plane headed from California to Deer Valley crashes in California field, believed to be deadly

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 10, 2022
PHOENIX — A plane headed from the Camarillo Airport in southern California to the Deer Valley Airport has reportedly crashed in a field near Camarillo.

The FAA says a Mooney M20T plane struck a building near Camarillo, just southeast of Ventura, California, before crashing into a field around 8:20 a.m. local time.

The Ventura County California Fire Department says the one person on board is believed to be dead. Search dogs have been deployed in the field to search for any other potential victims.

No other details on the crash or the cause have been released.

