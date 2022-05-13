Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County Jail inmate found dead

Local, national leaders discuss state of justice in Pima County
Getty Images
Local, national leaders discuss state of justice in Pima County
Posted at 4:05 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 19:05:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Pima County Jail on Friday around 5:30 a.m.

Deputies entered the cell and tried to resuscitate him as they waited for assistance.

The Tucson Fire Department pronounced the 42-year-old Alejandro Romo dead.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Romo had no signs of trauma and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The incident remains under investigation.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.