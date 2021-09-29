Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County civil attorney missing after fly fishing near Sedona

items.[0].image.alt
Pima County Attorney's Office
Chris Straub, head of the public records unit at the Pima County Attorney's office, hasn't been seen since he left a resort in Sedona to go fly fishing on Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.
Chris Straub.jpg
Posted at 11:44 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 14:49:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lawyer from the Pima County Attorney's office has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Chris Straub is a civil attorney with the PCAO and head of their public records unit.

According to a news release from the PCAO, Straub left his room at 4 p.m. Tuesday to go fly fishing at the Orchid Canyon Resort, north of Sedona along Oak Creek.

His wife expected him back at around 6 p.m., but he never returned.

A search and rescue unit from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office are looking for Straub, who the PCAO says is an avid hiker and fly fisherman and is in great health except for some hearing loss.

The detective division of PCAO has also offered any assistance in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV