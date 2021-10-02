TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center is celebrating Adopt a Shelter Dog month by offering a special adoption deal. It’s to help with capacity at the shelter right now.

PIO, Nikki Reck, says, “we have 900 pets total in foster care and about 700 or 800 here on a given day at the shelter.”

One of the oldest dogs at the shelter is now in foster care. Her name is Shelby and she’s 17-years-old.

“She’s a cute little cattle dog mix who’s got the cutest little face and a nice little medium size,” says Reck.

Some of the other dogs available include Prada. She’s been in and out of the shelter a couple of times because she hasn’t found the right fit yet.

Riley, Chaos, and Saddie are some of the other dogs available for adoption as well.

If you’re looking to take home two pups, Reck recommends Zuko and Bubba. She says, “They have lived together their whole lives. They are what we call a bonded pair meaning they have to be adopted together.”

Other stand-out dogs include Archie and Winnie. The two have to be adopted together because it’s hard for them to adjust separately.

During the month of October, PACC is asking you to skip the latte and find your pumpkin spice pup at the shelter.

All dogs 4 months and up will have a $5 adoption fee.

All coffee-colored cats can be adopted for the same price.