Phoenix firefighter, hiker swarmed by bees at Echo Canyon Trail

PHOENIX — The Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain has been closed after a Phoenix firefighter and a hiker were swarmed by bees Sunday morning.

Crews were making their way up the mountain on a rescue call for a hiker who had fainted when they encountered a swarm of bees.

Fire officials said a man in his 40s and one firefighter suffered multiple bee stings and were evaluated by medical personnel.

Multiple other firefighters and hikers were able to run off without being injured.

Crews on scene were able to direct hikers away from where they believed the hive to be located.

Firefighters were able to eventually make contact with the original 911 caller, later identified as a man in his 50s.

Officials said he was in stable condition and was being walked down the mountain with help from the Technical and Rescue Team.

The Echo Canyon Trail was shut down following the incident and will be reopened once Park Rangers determine it's safe.