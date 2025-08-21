Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PHOTOS: Strong monsoon storms sweep through the Valley Thursday

The storms brought dust, high winds, and caused thousands in the Valley to lose power

Strong monsoon thunderstorms moved through the Valley Thursday, leaving thousands without power but also bringing much needed rainfall to the Valley.

16th St and northern lightning.jpg Photo by: ABC15 north Phoenix lightning.jpg Photo by: Chris Myron Jazmyne McKean Casa Grande dust.png Casa GrandePhoto by: Jazmyne McKean more canyon lake adot.jpg Photo by: ADOT Sean Rath Gilbert rain.png GilbertPhoto by: Sean Rath north Phoenix lightning (1).jpg Photo by: Kyra Davis Chino Valley rainbow.jpg Photo by: Adrian Bonet Prescott double rainbow.jpg Photo by: Greg Andrews kings ranch rd adot.jpg Photo by: ADOT Gilbert monsoon.jpg Photo by: Pete Bartolomei east Mesa Lightning 2.jpg Photo by: Taylor Jae Salt River monsoon 8-21-25 Photo by: Taylor Thompson Prescott Valley double rainbow.jpg Photo by: Steve Fluty Downed power line.jpg Photo by: ABC15 Downed tree Photo by: ABC15 south Phoenix tree down.jpg Photo by: Brooke Huston Glendale lightning.jpg Photo by: Kimberly Burlingame

