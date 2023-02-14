Watch Now
PHOTOS: Rain, hail, and lightning across the Valley for Valentine's Day

Storms move across the Valley

It has been a rainy and wet Valentine's Day for the Valley. Residents around the Valley have seen rain, lightning, and even hail Tuesday night.

Screenshot_20230214-201203.png Hail storm in Buckeye, Arizona.Photo by: Desiree Bagwell-Banta IMG_6033.jpg A sheet of hail to end Valentine's day near Verrado.Photo by: JR Screen Shot 2023-02-14 at 9.49.16 PM.png Icy night in Surprise, AZ.Photo by: Daniella Mares VideoCapture_20230214-203412.jpg Lightning lights up the night sky near Surprise Farms.Photo by: Maryvel Mier

 IMG_1171.jpg Residents in Peoria also saw hail in their backyard Tuesday night.Photo by: Lenny Resch image0.jpeg Hail and ice gather near homes in Ahwatukee.Photo by: Molly Walters Screen Shot 2023-02-14 at 9.47.46 PM.png Hail in West Valley.Photo by: Kenneth Bryant image0 (1).jpeg Hail in Goodyear 2/14/23.Photo by: Cindy Course

Hail storm in Buckeye, Arizona.Desiree Bagwell-Banta
A sheet of hail to end Valentine's day near Verrado.JR
Icy night in Surprise, AZ.Daniella Mares
Lightning lights up the night sky near Surprise Farms.Maryvel Mier

Residents in Peoria also saw hail in their backyard Tuesday night.Lenny Resch
Hail and ice gather near homes in Ahwatukee.Molly Walters
Hail in West Valley.Kenneth Bryant
Hail in Goodyear 2/14/23.Cindy Course
