PHOTOS: Rain, hail, and lightning across the Valley for Valentine's Day
Storms move across the Valley
It has been a rainy and wet Valentine's Day for the Valley. Residents around the Valley have seen rain, lightning, and even hail Tuesday night.
Hail storm in Buckeye, Arizona.Photo by: Desiree Bagwell-Banta A sheet of hail to end Valentine's day near Verrado.Photo by: JR Icy night in Surprise, AZ.Photo by: Daniella Mares Lightning lights up the night sky near Surprise Farms.Photo by: Maryvel Mier
Residents in Peoria also saw hail in their backyard Tuesday night.Photo by: Lenny Resch Hail and ice gather near homes in Ahwatukee.Photo by: Molly Walters Hail in West Valley.Photo by: Kenneth Bryant Hail in Goodyear 2/14/23.Photo by: Cindy Course
