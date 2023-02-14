Share Facebook

Hail storm in Buckeye, Arizona. Desiree Bagwell-Banta

A sheet of hail to end Valentine's day near Verrado. JR

Icy night in Surprise, AZ. Daniella Mares

Lightning lights up the night sky near Surprise Farms. Maryvel Mier





Residents in Peoria also saw hail in their backyard Tuesday night. Lenny Resch

Hail and ice gather near homes in Ahwatukee. Molly Walters

Hail in West Valley. Kenneth Bryant

Hail in Goodyear 2/14/23. Cindy Course

