Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

KNXV

KNXV

KNXV

KNXV

KNXV

KNXV

KNXV

KNXV

KNXV

KNXV

KNXV

KNXV

ABC15

KNXV

Well-wishers pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the national headquarters of Turning Point USA shown after the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder and CEO of the organization. Ross D. Franklin/AP

Well-wishers pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the national headquarters of Turning Point USA after the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, CEO of the organization, during a Utah college event Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. Ross D. Franklin/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next